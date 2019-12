Dad-of-three John Heeps (38) set fire to a car in Stewart Avenue, Bo’ness, destroying the £8990 vehicle.

Heeps, Deanfield Drive, Bo’ness admitted wilful fire raising on September 2 last year.

Last Thursday Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the offence had a “degree of vigilantism” over an issue with an alleged sex offender.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Heeps on a restriction of liberty order for eight months.