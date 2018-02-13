Vigilante pair were ‘stupid’

A pair of drunken thugs armed themselves with a hammer and a knife shaped key-ring to threaten a man they believed to be guilty of rape.

Denholm Davidson (25) and Darren Elliot (24), who both stay at 70 Main Street, Bainsford, showed up outside the premises in the late evening, battering dustbins with a hammer and shouting threats at one of the residents.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, both men had admitted the threatening behaviour offence they committed in Bainsford on October 24 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Ruaridh Ferguson said: “It was 11.10pm and the occupants of the address were playing video games when they heard banging on the door from outside.

“The accused shouted ‘you’re a rapist’ and ‘you’re going to get smashed’.”

The court heard that both Davidson and Elliott knew the complainer and, after having a few drinks in advance of Elliot’s birthday, there was some sort of drunken argument which resulted in them going to the address.

Both offenders admitted they had been stupid.

Sheriff Derek Livingston asked if there was any justification for the duo’s “vigilantism”, but he was told no charges were pending against the complainer in this case.

Both men received community payback orders, with Davidson getting 120 hours’ unpaid work and Elliott 162 hours to be completed with six months.