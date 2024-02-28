Vigilante man: Camelon offender returned to his violent ways after ex partner and child were threatened

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Morton, 32, stated he did not intend to attack the man, but he lashed out “on impulse” and ended up putting him in hospital.

He was said to be “appalled at himself” for his actions.

dappeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – running at him and repeatedly punching on the head and body causing him to fall to the ground to his injury – in Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon on October 27 last year.

Morton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 5.25pm and police received a call due to reports of someone being injured after being assaulted. The complainer was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

"CCTV footage showed the accused punching the complainer to the head a number of times making him fall down. The accused then drives off in a vehicle.”

It was stated there was “absolutely no excuse” for Morton’s violent behaviour on the day in question, but his victim was in fact “very well known” to the court and was said to be currently serving a sentence in Low Moss Prison.

The court heard someone had been trying to get into Morton’s ex partner’s home – a man who was administering drugs to himself. This was terrifying the Morton’s child and, on hearing about the situation, he decided to take action.

It was said Morton did not intend to assault the man in question, he just “acted on impulse” and admitted he should not have done so. He was “appalled at himself” for his actions.

The court heard Morton, 5 Fairlie Gardens, Camelon, did have a record for similar violent offending in the past.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted there was a background to the offence which resulted in “some form of vigilantism” on Morton’s part.