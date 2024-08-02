'Vigilance and courage': Police praise resident's actions following Grangemouth break-in arrests

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ‘quick thinking and courage’ of a resident was praised by police after they awoke in the early hours to find two intruders in their home.

Thanks to the householder’s actions police officers were able to respond quickly to the incident, which happened in Wallace Street, Grangemouth on Wednesday, and arrests were subsequently made.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “In the early hours of Wednesday, July 31, a member of the public awoke to find two intruders in their home in Wallace Street, Grangemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Taking swift action, they contacted the Police via 999. Their quick thinking and courage played a crucial role in the subsequent capture of the suspects. Thanks to the rapid response from our officers, both suspects were apprehended.

Two men were arrested in connection with the Grangemouth break-in and appeared at court this week(Picture: National World)

"This incident highlights the importance of community vigilance and the effectiveness of prompt police response. Together, we will continue to keep our community safe.”

Two men aged 44 and 40 appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court this week in connection with the incident.