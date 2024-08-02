'Vigilance and courage': Police praise resident's actions following Grangemouth break-in arrests
Thanks to the householder’s actions police officers were able to respond quickly to the incident, which happened in Wallace Street, Grangemouth on Wednesday, and arrests were subsequently made.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “In the early hours of Wednesday, July 31, a member of the public awoke to find two intruders in their home in Wallace Street, Grangemouth.
"Taking swift action, they contacted the Police via 999. Their quick thinking and courage played a crucial role in the subsequent capture of the suspects. Thanks to the rapid response from our officers, both suspects were apprehended.
"This incident highlights the importance of community vigilance and the effectiveness of prompt police response. Together, we will continue to keep our community safe.”
Two men aged 44 and 40 appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court this week in connection with the incident.