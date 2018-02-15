VIDEO: Police raid Falkirk town centre premises after tip-off

Police smashed through a door to gain entry to a property in the centre of Falkirk yesterday afternoon.
It is believed they were acting after concerns were raised that there may have been drugs on the premises.
Around a dozen officers and several vehicles attended the address in Cockburn Street, just a few hundred yards from Falkirk Police Station, at around 5pm
They were seen to using a battering ram to force entry before carrying out a search of the premises.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “No items were seized and inquiries are ongoing.”
In April last year, a massive cannabis farm was discovered in an empty shop unit in the High Street with officers removing more than 1100 plants.