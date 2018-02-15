VIDEO: Police raid Falkirk town centre premises after tip-off

Police smashed through a door to gain entry to a property in the centre of Falkirk yesterday afternoon.

It is believed they were acting after concerns were raised that there may have been drugs on the premises.

Police raided the premises in Cockburn Street but no items were seized

Around a dozen officers and several vehicles attended the address in Cockburn Street, just a few hundred yards from Falkirk Police Station, at around 5pm

They were seen to using a battering ram to force entry before carrying out a search of the premises.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “No items were seized and inquiries are ongoing.”

In April last year, a massive cannabis farm was discovered in an empty shop unit in the High Street with officers removing more than 1100 plants.