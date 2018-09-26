Video: Police conclude investigation into video showing car driving wrong way down Falkirk road

A police inquiry launched after a video emerged showing a car travelling in the wrong direction on a one-way street in Falkirk has concluded.

The dashcam footage showed the vehicle heading down West Bridge Street on Saturday, September 15 — the night before a two-car crash on the same road.

A dashcam video showed a car travelling the wrong way down West Bridge Street, Falkirk

The motorist also drove past a police car heading in the opposite direction.

Officers, who were able to track the car via CCTV, have now revealed it took a wrong turn out of the car park at Falkirk Town Hall, mistakenly heading right when traffic is prohibited from doing so.

A spokesman said the force is satisfied protocols were followed during the incident as the passing police car had been carrying out “police duties” and couldn’t stop.