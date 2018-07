Armed police were at an armed incident in Falkirk this evening.

The officers were called to Symington Drive - close to St Mungo's High School - around tea-time.

There were reports of a disturbance.

Officers, some in riot gear, surrounded a flat.

After several hours the incident ended.

A police spokesman said: "One man has been arrested and the incident brought to a peaceful conclusion.W