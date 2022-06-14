Victim taken to hospital following Falkirk assault

Police Scotland detectives are now appealing for information following the assault, which happened in a premises in Bute Street Falkirk, on Monday, June 13.

The attack occurred at around 10.30pm and officers were called to a report of a man having been seriously assaulted by two men.

He was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Both suspects were last seen leaving the area in the direction of Wallace Street.

Detective Sergeant Chris Scott, from Falkirk CID, said: "This appears to have been a targeted attack. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

"We’re also keen to hear from anyone with potential dashcam footage or private CCTV from the area.”