Victim says Grangemouth sex offender’s sentence was like a ‘kick in the teeth’

A sexual abuse survivor has lashed out at the 18-month prison sentence handed down to the man who had a devastating impact on her life when she was just four years old.

The Glasgow woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spoke out after Ian Judge (55), from 22 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, was convicted of abusing her at a house in Glasgow between September 1979 and September 1984.

Judge, who was 15 when he began abusing the youngster, was also convicted of abusing a young boy who was only six.

The woman is reported stating the sentence of 18 months was “like a kick in the teeth”, that Judge “laughed when the verdict was read out” and, looking directly at her, put his thumbs up as if to say he had got away with it.

She added she had waited nine years for Judge to come to court, but her victim impact statement was not read out.

The woman said Judge “robbed” her of her childhood and revealed she still had flashbacks and nightmares.

She believes more should be done to help and support victims of historical sex crimes.

During sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow last month, Judge Sean Murphy QC told Judge: “You have been convicted of two very serious offences committed which began when the complainers were aged four and six.

“At the time the abuse began you were 15, but were 20 by the time it ended. It is impossible you could not have been aware of the harm you were doing.”

Judge Murphy also told Judge if he had been sentencing him nearer to the time the offences took place he would have jailed him for four years.

The court heard Judge, who was placed on the sex offenders register for five years, poses a moderate risk of re-offending.