Amy Rose Wilson was from the Bo’ness area and died on Saturday, July 29 when the vehicle she was driving left New Carron Road around 6.10pm.

Her heartbroken family said in a statement: “We are all devastated by the loss of Amy Rose. We are asking for privacy at what is a very hard time for her family and everyone who knew her.”

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, said: “Amy Rose’s death is being treated as murder and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.

Amy Rose Wilson died in a crash in New Carron Road, Falkirk at the weekend. Pic: Police Scotland

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would like to reassure the public that we have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“If you have any information that could help with our enquiries then please get in touch, no matter how insignificant you might think that information is.”

Amy was driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra which left the B902 road after a collision.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her male passenger, aged 22, said to be her partner, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Floral tributes to Amy Rose Wilson laid near the crash scene on New Carron Road, Falkirk. Pic: Michael Gillen

A 39-year-old man, who was driving a black Volkswagen Tiguan which collided with the Vectra, suffered minor injuries.

Forensic officers remained at the tragic scene for much of Sunday with Amy’s car eventually being removed from the ditch and taken away on a lorry for further investigations late in the afternoon.

Detectives are appealing for information to help trace a black Mercedes C-Class, containing a number of people, which left the scene and was last seen heading north on B902 New Carron Road.

Police said that a short time prior to the crash, there was an altercation involving Amy and her passenger and those in the Mercedes outside an address in Foundry Street, Bainsford.

The subsequent pursuit then took place with both cars heading on to New Carron Road.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of these incidents and has information which may assist or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage is asked to contact police immediately.

Amy was originally from Newcastle but was living in the Bo’ness area.Tributes to her on social media included one which said: “Rip my gorgeous friend fly high with the angels you will always be missed.”

A row of floral tributes has been placed on the footpath on New Carron Road close to the crash site, many bearing poignant messages, including one to “my darling daughter” and signed simply “Dad”.

Another read: “Fly high Amy, you will be missed dearly, love Steph xxx.”