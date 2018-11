Two four-wheel-drive vehicles have been stolen from streets in Falkirk and Bo’ness.

A silver Jeep Patriot was taken from Register Street in Bo’ness between 5pm and 10.30pm on Saturday.

A blue Land Rover with a white roof was then stolen from Westerglen Road, Falkirk between 9pm on Monday and 5.30am this morning (Tuesday).

Information can be given to police on 101.