A driver is due in court after being stopped driving the wrong way down a busy motorway.

Road Policing officers from Stirling received reports of a vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the M9 around 4.30am on Sunday.

They immediately rushed to the scene and quickly traced the vehicle.

Officers managed to bring it to a stop safely.

Police stopped the vehicle driving the wrong way down the motorway. Pic: Police Scotland

A police spokesperson said: “The driver was breathalysed and found to be over the limit.”

They added that the 33-year-old motorist would be kept in the cells ahead of an appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court.