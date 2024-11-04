Vehicle stopped by police after driving wrong way on M9
A driver is due in court after being stopped driving the wrong way down a busy motorway.
Road Policing officers from Stirling received reports of a vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the M9 around 4.30am on Sunday.
They immediately rushed to the scene and quickly traced the vehicle.
Officers managed to bring it to a stop safely.
A police spokesperson said: “The driver was breathalysed and found to be over the limit.”
They added that the 33-year-old motorist would be kept in the cells ahead of an appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court.