Vandals torch pitch at Falkirk area football club causing £300,000 of damage

The incident happened at Dunipace Football Club, Town House Street, Denny at around 8am on Saturday, May 20.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to the premise. There were no reports of any injuries but the cost of the damage caused is estimated to be around £300,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing. It caused a significant amount of damage and will have a substantial impact on the club and surrounding community.

The aftermath of the fire which caused around £300,000 of damage to the pitch

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fire, or anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously to get in touch.”