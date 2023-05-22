Vandals torch pitch at Falkirk area football club causing £300,000 of damage
Police are searching for the thoughtless offenders who torched the artificial playing surface of a football pitch to cause around £300,000 of damage.
The incident happened at Dunipace Football Club, Town House Street, Denny at around 8am on Saturday, May 20.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to the premise. There were no reports of any injuries but the cost of the damage caused is estimated to be around £300,000.
“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing. It caused a significant amount of damage and will have a substantial impact on the club and surrounding community.
“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fire, or anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1088 of May 20 or call Crimestoppers which can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.