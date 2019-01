A number of primary school and car windows were damaged by stone-throwing vandals in Langlees over the festive period.

Police are appealing to members of the public for information after windows at Langlees Primary were smashed between Friday, December 21 and Monday, January 7.

Several cars parked outside Dawson Community Centre in David’s Loan were also vandalised on Saturday, January 5.

Details can be given to police by calling 101.