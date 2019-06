Heartless vandals have destroyed children’s playground equipment at a Camelon school.

A group of five young men and women overturned plant pots and vandalised other items at Carmuirs Primary on Saturday night.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “This despicable act of vandalism will have an extremely negative impact on the children who attend the primary school and nursery.

“Local police officers are keen to speak with anyone who can assist with our inquiry.”

Contact 101.