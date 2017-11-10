Vandals deface war memorial on eve of Armistice Day

Forth Valley police are treating “with utmost seriousness” a shocking act of vandalism on a First World War memorial discovered this morning.

The spray-painted graffiti outrage was found at 7.30am, since when council workers have been doing their best to clean the monument before this weekend’s Remembrance Sunday commemoration events.

While most ceremonies will take place on Sunday, tomorrow is the 99th anniversary of the armistice which effectively ended the holocaustal 1914- 1918 Great War.

The callous act of vandalism happened at the memorial in the Lych Gate area of Tullibody.

Chief Superintendent Thom McLoughlin, Area Commander for Forth Valley, said: “This is a hugely disrespectful act which we understand will cause upset to the local community and we are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness.

“We would urge anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in this area recently, or has any information about this incident which may be able to help, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Our enquiries continue and there will be an increase in patrols in the area over the coming weekend, however I want to reassure the public that we are currently following a positive line of enquiry in connection with this.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0577 of November 10, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.