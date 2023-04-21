Walls and flagstone floors within the Palace were badly defaced using spray paint.

The Palace’s historic ornate fountain, which was built by James V in 1538, has also been spray-painted and physically damaged.

Historic Environment Scotland conservation teams will now work to first assess the damage and nature of paint used, and then carry out treatment to attempt to remove the paint and limit the damage, ahead of the scheduled re-opening of the site in May.

HES is also working closely with Police Scotland, whose officers are investigating the incident.

Peter McGrath, HES head of physical security, said: “Incidents of wanton damage to our precious heritage such as this are simply unacceptable.

“Heritage crime can cause irreparable damage to historic sites, potentially robbing us of our history. These incidents also divert resources away from vital conservation work to our sites and monuments. Our teams are working hard to address this damage before the Palace reopens.

“We would urge any members of the public with any information regarding this incident that could help investigations to get in touch with Police Scotland on 101; or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Flagstones near the fountain were also daubed with offensive graffiti.

Police Scotland posted the incident on its West Lothian Facebook page earlier today.

It stated: “West Lothian Police are appealing for information following a vandalism that occurred at Linlithgow Palace around 9pm on Thursday, April 20.

"Four suspects were seen leaving via scaffolding positioned at the rear of the Palace, all of whom were seen to be wearing dark clothing, aged between 13 and 16 years old.

It will take time and money to get rid of the graffiti but it is hoped it won't impact on the Palace re-opening at the end of May.

"We would be keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident.”

Local councillors were alerted to the damage this morning by local area commander, Chief Inspector Jocelyn O'Connor.

Councillor Tom Conn was horrified by the damage that has been caused.

He said: “They managed to access the internal courtyard where they spray painted swastikas and other offensive images onto the walls, flagstones and fountain.

"The flagstones are not original but I imagine it will be a difficult operation to clean the fountain, which was built in 1538 by James V and is described as the oldest in the country. The walls are also the original stone.

"It’s an appalling situation. We can only hope that this doesn’t impact on the Palace’s re-opening.

"People in the town were delighted to hear at a meeting in February with HES chief executive Alex Paterson that the Palace would be partially re-opening in May.”

If you have any information on those responsible, contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3940 of April 20.

