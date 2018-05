Police have appealed for information after a mindless vandal attack on a historic Falkirk monument.

Vandals forced the plinth and lion statue on the historical monument to Sir John De Graeme to fall, which caused damage to the fountain base.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crime which happened outside Thornhill Commmunity Centre, Thornhill Road, at some point between 5pm on Saturday, April 28 and 2pm the following day.

Call 101 if you have any information.