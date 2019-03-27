Vandal smashes five windows at Bainsford pub

A man deliberately smashed five pub windows in an early morning act of vandalism.

The suspect was seen on CCTV striking windows at The Bluebell Inn in Bainsford at around 3.45am last Friday but did not force entry into the premises.

Elsewhere, a brick was thrown through a car window in Falkirk on Saturday.

The black Volkswagen Passat, parked in Seaton Place, is thought to have been damaged by one of a group of youths seen running off from the area at around 12.30am.

Anyone who has information relating to either of these incidents is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.