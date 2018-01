Police are appealing for help to trace those responsible for stealing a van.

The vehicle was parked in Norwood Avenue, Bonnybridge overnight on Wednesday when it was taken. There was also numerous tools in the white Ford Transit.

It had AK Construction on both sides and the registration number SG60 0RX.

Anyone who can help police with information is asked to call 101 and quote ref. no. PS-20180125-0512. Should you wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.