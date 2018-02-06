Van stolen from Hallglen street

A van was stolen from a Hallglen street in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

The vehicle had been parked outside a property in Garry Place when the thieves struck.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley received a report of the theft of a white Ford Transit van from an address in Garry Place, Hallglen, Falkirk on Tuesday, February 6.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 0393 of February 6.