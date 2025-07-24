Van overturns closing busy Falkirk area road

By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th Jul 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 14:20 BST
Motorists are facing delays and diversions after a van overturned on a busy stretch of road in the Cadgers Brae area.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene on the A9 at the junction with Grandsable Road, close to the garden centre.

A van has overturned, lying on its side blocking the carriageway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The A9 is closed between the junction and the Cadgers Brae roundabout with traffic being diverted up Grandsable Road towards Polmont.

Police have closed the road after an HGV overturned. (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Police have closed the road after an HGV overturned. (Picture: Submitted)

Police and ambulance are both in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.09am this morning we received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Grandsable Road. There were three occupants in the vehicle who were assessed by Scottish Abulance Service personnel. One person was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.”

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice