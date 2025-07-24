Van overturns closing busy Falkirk area road

Motorists are facing delays and diversions after a van overturned on a busy stretch of road in the Cadgers Brae area.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene on the A9 at the junction with Grandsable Road, close to the garden centre.

A van has overturned, lying on its side blocking the carriageway.

The A9 is closed between the junction and the Cadgers Brae roundabout with traffic being diverted up Grandsable Road towards Polmont.

Police and ambulance are both in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.09am this morning we received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Grandsable Road. There were three occupants in the vehicle who were assessed by Scottish Abulance Service personnel. One person was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.”