Van man gets ban after letting road rage get the better of him on Larbert country lane
and live on Freeview channel 276
Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “The accused was driving a van in front of the witness. The witness has pulled out to overtake but was unable to do so.
"The accused was driving in front of the witness when he forced him to take evasive action resulting in him smashing into the van and damaging it.”
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “It’s a very small country road and a van should not be trying to overtake another commercial vehicle. However, he accepts his behaviour was completely our of order.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Zandbergen, 54, “just completely lost his temper” on the day in question and ordered him to complete 225 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. He was banned from driving for 16 months.