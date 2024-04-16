Van man gets ban after letting road rage get the better of him on Larbert country lane

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Richard Zandbergen, 40, had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and threatening behaviour on the A905 Fallin to Throsk Road, Moss Road and Bellsdyke Road, near Larbert on March 21 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 16th Apr 2024, 11:02 BST
Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “The accused was driving a van in front of the witness. The witness has pulled out to overtake but was unable to do so.

"The accused was driving in front of the witness when he forced him to take evasive action resulting in him smashing into the van and damaging it.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “It’s a very small country road and a van should not be trying to overtake another commercial vehicle. However, he accepts his behaviour was completely our of order.”

Zandbergen appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Zandbergen appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Zandbergen, 54, “just completely lost his temper” on the day in question and ordered him to complete 225 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. He was banned from driving for 16 months.