Van man gets ban after letting road rage get the better of him on Larbert country lane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “The accused was driving a van in front of the witness. The witness has pulled out to overtake but was unable to do so.

"The accused was driving in front of the witness when he forced him to take evasive action resulting in him smashing into the van and damaging it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “It’s a very small country road and a van should not be trying to overtake another commercial vehicle. However, he accepts his behaviour was completely our of order.”

Zandbergen appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)