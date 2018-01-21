Van driver ‘tried to hit policeman’ claim

A policeman on foot had to dodge a van whose driver allegedly tried to run him down in Bannockburn Road last night.

Now police in Forth Valley are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 8.35pm.

The policeman and a female colleague left their marked vehicle to speak to the male driver of a white Ford transit van, but the officer allegedly had to take evasive action to avoid being hit.

The driver was traced in Broomridge Road shortly after and was detained, and now inquiries are underway to trace a man and woman who were passengers in the van.

Chief Inspector Gill Boulton, Local Area Commander, said: “We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time of this incident, who may have information that can assist our inquiries.

“I would ask anyone who was in Bannockburn Road on Saturday evening, and did witness this incident, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact officers at Stirling Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 3445 of January 20, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.