Update: Woman driver suffered bodily injuries after being attacked in Larbert

A woman driver suffered injuries to her body after she was attacked by a man in Larbert.

Police have confirmed a 47-year-old woman was assaulted within her vehicle in Stirling Road at around 4.10pm yesterday (Tuesday).

The victim’s injuries are not thought to be serious.

Yesterday the Falkirk Herald told how reports had indicated the woman was attacked with a weapon, however, this has not been confirmed.

It’s understood the incident took place near to the Commercial Hotel.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The victim sustained injuries to her torso and was assessed by the Scottish Ambulance Service. However, she did not require hospital treatment.

“Officers are treating this as an isolated incident and are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to identify the suspect.

“Anyone with information is asked to come forward.”

Details can be given to police by calling 101.