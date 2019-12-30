Update: Two men taken to hospital after assaults in Falkirk town centre

Two men were taken to hospital following an incident in Falkirk town centre last night.

Police have confirmed a man (25) suffered an injury to his face during an altercation in Vicar Street, while a 40-year-old man was left with a “serious but not life-threatening head injury” as a result of a separate assault.

The area was cordoned off shortly after 6pm as officers carried out an investigation, which remains ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to Vicar Street in Falkirk around 6.15pm on Sunday, December 29 following a report of an assault.

“On arrival, a 25-year-old man had sustained a facial injury and attended hospital for treatment.

“A 40-year-old man also sustained a serious but not life-threatening head injury and was conveyed to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

“Vicar Street was closed for a period of time due to the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anybody who may have witnessed the assaults is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2866 of December 29.”