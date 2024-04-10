Update: Police investigation begins after man's body was found in Camelon canal
Police Scotland has begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the as yet “unexplained” death of a man whose body was recovered from a canal.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to the canal near Union Road in Camelon at around 11.30am Tuesday.
A man, who is yet to be named, was pronounced dead at the scene as emergency services cordoned off the area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "His death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”