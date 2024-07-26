Update: Police confirm they are investigating vandalism at 10-year-old Grangemouth girl's grave
and live on Freeview channel 276
The family of Grangemouth girl Sofia Costa, who sadly died on July 17 last year, were distraught and disgusted after thoughtless vandals desecrated their 10-year-old daughter’s grave on the first anniversary of her tragic death.
The Sacred Heart Primary School pupil, who had a number of health conditions, was buried in New Grandsable Cemetery in Polmont as her family grieved her loss greatly.
One year after her death Sofia’s family are grieving again – and furious – after someone destroyed the flowers and wreathes which they placed at the grave.
The two wreaths, bearing the words "Daughter, Granddaughter, and Sister" had been placed on the grave on July 16 and remained untouched until the afternoon of July 17.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.15pm on Wednesday, July 17, officers received a report of damage to items at a grave in Polmont. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Lisa Baillie, Sofia’s mum, said: “We are still in pure shock about this. How could someone be so sick to do this? The vandalism took place between 3.30pm and 6.20pm on Wednesday, July 17.
“During this time, only the two wreaths were targeted and ripped to pieces, while all other memorial items at the Sofia’s grave and adjacent graves were left untouched.
"There’s no way it was done by animals,” said Lisa. “The wreaths were secured in place. Someone had to have ripped them up because the were under netting when we left them.”