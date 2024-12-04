Update on road incident in New Carron after driver flees scene

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 4th Dec 2024, 19:08 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene following the incident which occurred around 2.15pm today.

Most Popular

It happened at the junction of Cotland Way and Garbett Place, New Carron, close to the Ronades Road roundabout.

An air ambulance was called to the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
An air ambulance attended the scene earlier today. Pic: Michael Gillenplaceholder image
An air ambulance attended the scene earlier today. Pic: Michael Gillen

The cyclist was taken to hospital but their condition is currently not known.

No details of the vehicle involved have yet been revealed.

Police are still at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Wednesday, December 4,, we were called to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a male cyclist at the junction of Cotland Way and Garbett Place, Falkirk.

Police remain at the scene this evening. Pic: Michael Gillenplaceholder image
Police remain at the scene this evening. Pic: Michael Gillen

"The vehicle left the scene.

“Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Officers remain in the area and enquiries are ongoing.

“If you were in the area around this time and have dashcam footage, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice