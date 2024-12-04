Update on road incident in New Carron after driver flees scene

Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the vehicle left the scene following the incident which occurred around 2.15pm today.

It happened at the junction of Cotland Way and Garbett Place, New Carron, close to the Ronades Road roundabout.

An air ambulance was called to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An air ambulance attended the scene earlier today. Pic: Michael Gillen

The cyclist was taken to hospital but their condition is currently not known.

No details of the vehicle involved have yet been revealed.

Police are still at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Wednesday, December 4,, we were called to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a male cyclist at the junction of Cotland Way and Garbett Place, Falkirk.

Police remain at the scene this evening. Pic: Michael Gillen

"The vehicle left the scene.

“Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Officers remain in the area and enquiries are ongoing.

“If you were in the area around this time and have dashcam footage, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”