Update on road incident in New Carron after driver flees scene
The driver of the vehicle left the scene following the incident which occurred around 2.15pm today.
It happened at the junction of Cotland Way and Garbett Place, New Carron, close to the Ronades Road roundabout.
An air ambulance was called to the scene.
The cyclist was taken to hospital but their condition is currently not known.
No details of the vehicle involved have yet been revealed.
Police are still at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Wednesday, December 4,, we were called to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a male cyclist at the junction of Cotland Way and Garbett Place, Falkirk.
"The vehicle left the scene.
“Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Officers remain in the area and enquiries are ongoing.
“If you were in the area around this time and have dashcam footage, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”