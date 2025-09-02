Update: No firearms involved as police investigate early morning disturbance in Denny street

By James Trimble
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 11:39 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 11:39 BST
Police have confirmed they are currently investigating an incident in Denny and that no firearms were involved.

An area of car park has been cordoned off in the town and police officers are still present at the scene this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30am on Tuesday, September 2, we were called to a report of a disturbance on Davies Row in Denny. Officers attended and there were no reports of any injuries.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Police officers are now at the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding an early morning disturbance (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Police officers are now at the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding an early morning disturbance (Picture: Submitted)

