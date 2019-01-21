Update: Man and woman arrested over ‘ongoing disturbance’ in Camelon

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with an “ongoing disturbance” in Camelon.

Earlier we told how a man had been taken into police custody following reports of a woman being heard screaming in Main Street this morning.

Police have now confirmed they have apprehended the man (20) as well as a 21-year-old woman.

A second man, whose age is unknown, was arrested for a separate matter.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “A 20-year-old male and a 21-year-old female were arrested following a disturbance in Main Street, Camelon.

“It has been reported as an ongoing disturbance.

“A second male was also apprehended. Inquiries are ongoing.”