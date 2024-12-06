Update from police after cyclist injured in accident in New Carron
Officers continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident which occurred around 2.15pm on Wednesday, December 4 and involved a cyclist and vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene.
It happened at the junction of Cotland Way and Garbett Place, New Carron, close to the Ronades Road roundabout.
An air ambulance was called to the scene.
The cyclist was taken to hospital but there has been no update given on their condition.
No details of the vehicle involved have yet been revealed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Wednesday, December 4,, we were called to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a male cyclist at the junction of Cotland Way and Garbett Place, Falkirk.
"The vehicle left the scene.
“Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Our enquiries are ongoing.
“If you were in the area around this time and have dashcam footage, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”