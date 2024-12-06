Update from police after cyclist injured in accident in New Carron

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 6th Dec 2024, 10:36 BST
Police enquiries into an incident which saw a cyclist taken to hospital are continuing.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident which occurred around 2.15pm on Wednesday, December 4 and involved a cyclist and vehicle.

Most Popular

The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

It happened at the junction of Cotland Way and Garbett Place, New Carron, close to the Ronades Road roundabout.

An air ambulance attended the scene on Wednesday. Pic: Michael Gillenplaceholder image
An air ambulance attended the scene on Wednesday. Pic: Michael Gillen

An air ambulance was called to the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cyclist was taken to hospital but there has been no update given on their condition.

No details of the vehicle involved have yet been revealed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Wednesday, December 4,, we were called to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a male cyclist at the junction of Cotland Way and Garbett Place, Falkirk.

"The vehicle left the scene.

“Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Our enquiries are ongoing.

“If you were in the area around this time and have dashcam footage, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice