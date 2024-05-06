Unwelcome pop up: Falkirk offender posts pic of privates to online decoy group member

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stuart Beattie, 37, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to intentionally causing a woman to a look at a sexual image – a picture of his penis – at an address in Falkirk on October 7, 2020.

The court heard Beattie’s actions had come about following online chats on WhatsApp with the woman who was working as a decoy for the online group Shatter the Silence at the time.

It was stated all references to age were removed from the charge before Beattie admitted committing the offence.

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said: “He has never committed an offence of this type before and has not committed any further offence in the four years since.”

Mr Mulholland added it was difficult to tell how genuinely distressed the woman was by viewing the picture of Beattie’s private parts, because she was actively involved in an organisation which was “specifically designed” to engage with people known to send through that type of image.

He added Beattie had been subjected to “unpleasant comments” due to the nature of the offence he was originally charged with.

