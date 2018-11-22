Unqualified driver jumped out moving car in Falkirk to escape police chase

An unqualified driver who jumped out of his moving car in a bid to escape a police pursuit has been jailed.

The driverless Maza 2 Colour Edition rolled on and collided with a garden hedge while Aiden Lyon (21) leapt over a nearby fence and escaped.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard police had begun to follow the four-year-old car at about 9.35pm on June 22 after noticing it being driven “erratically” and at excessive speed, sometimes accelerating harshly and weaving onto the opposing carriageway in Bainsford.

Lyon was alone in the vehicle despite not having passed his test. The car was not displaying L-plates and the lights were not on despite it being dusk.

As officers in a marked police car followed it into Grahams Road, Falkirk, they signalled the vehicle to stop using blue flashing lights, but Lyon ignored them.

The court was told he finally slowed down, turned off the engine and “exited through the driver’s door while the vehicle was still in motion”.

The car continued on and collided with a domestic property hedge while Lyon climbed an adjacent fence and was lost to view.

Police found a can of Dragon Soop Venom, a Schnapps-and-caffeine drink, in the console cupholder of the abandoned Mazda.

There was also a half-bottle of vodka rolling round in the passenger footwell.

Lyon, of Raploch, Stirling, was arrested later and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance, unsupervised, and without L-plates.

Greg Cunningham, defending, said: “Mr Lyon has asked me not to say anything that would deter the court from imposing a custodial sentence.”

Jailing Lyon for six months and disqualifying him from driving for two years, Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “This was an extremely dangerous piece of driving. It’s fortunate it was only a hedge that this moving car collided with.”

Lyon showed no emotion as he was handcuffed to a security guard and led to the cells.