A 26-year-old from Grangemouth was caught holding £600 worth of cannabis.

Marc Lindie-MacLeod (26) was found with 60 grams of the drug at his 186 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth home on April 4 last year.

It was stated Lindie-MacLeod, who had managed to stay free of cannabis for 10 days prior to his court appearance, had previous convictions for cultivation of the drug.

He was ordered to complete 95 hours unpaid work within three months.