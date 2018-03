A 21-year-old threw food at his partner and threatened to kill her.

Jordan Middleton, 9 Kilmory Court, Tamfourhill, admitted the threatening behaviour offence he committed at Castings Court, Falkirk, on November 4 last year.

Now back together with his partner, Middleton was placed on an 18-month supervised community payback order with the condition he complete 138 hours unpaid work in six months.