Unpaid work for Carron man convicted of touching teen girls

A man convicted of sexually assaulting two teenage girls following a trial was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

David Foley (37), 138 Carronshore Road, Carron, was found guilty of two charges of touching the girls, who were both then aged 16, without their consent on June 2, 2018.

Sheriff Derek Livingston told Foley the sentence was a “direct alternative to custody” and added that Foley should not have any contact with anyone under the age of 18 other than his own children.

Sheriff Livingston also recommended that Foley attend the Moving Forward Making Changes Group (MFMC) and told him his name would be added to the sex offenders register for a period of five years.