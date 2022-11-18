News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Unpaid work for Camelon offender who smashed partner's mobile phone againstwall

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Connor Montgomery (23) had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner on November 23, 2019 at his 13 Fleming Gardens, Camelon home.

By Court Reporter
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 10:12am

The charges stated Montgomery took the woman’s mobile phone and attempted to gain information from it before smashing it against a wall. He also sent abusive messages to her and accused her of infidelity in some of them.

The court heard Montgomery, who is a first time offender, was not suitable for the Caledonian domestic offence programme.

Sheriff Alison Michie placed Montgomery on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 180 hours of unpaid work in that time.

Montgomery appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Most Popular

She also made him subject to a non-harassment order, meaning he must have no contact with his former partner – except to arrange child care – for the next six mohhs.