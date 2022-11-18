Unpaid work for Camelon offender who smashed partner's mobile phone againstwall
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Connor Montgomery (23) had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner on November 23, 2019 at his 13 Fleming Gardens, Camelon home.
The charges stated Montgomery took the woman’s mobile phone and attempted to gain information from it before smashing it against a wall. He also sent abusive messages to her and accused her of infidelity in some of them.
The court heard Montgomery, who is a first time offender, was not suitable for the Caledonian domestic offence programme.
Sheriff Alison Michie placed Montgomery on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 180 hours of unpaid work in that time.
She also made him subject to a non-harassment order, meaning he must have no contact with his former partner – except to arrange child care – for the next six mohhs.