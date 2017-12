A man must complete 160 hours of unpaid work after he was found carrying a Stanley knife.

Michael Jordan (36) was stopped by police and found to have possession of the item.

Jordan, 67 Mansionhouse Road, Camelon, admitted the offence he committed in Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon on October 4.

He was placed on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work within eight months.