Unpaid work for Bainsford woman who acted aggressively

A woman who behaved in a threatening manner was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Louise Quigley (34) of River Street admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at her home address on February 14, 2019.

She further admitted that on April 5, 2019 she acted aggressively towards police officers at her home by shouting, swearing and threatening them with violence.

Quigley also pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing and repeatedly slamming door and acting in an aggressive manner on April 3, again at her home.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Quigley on a supervised community payback order for two years and ordered her to complete 100 hours of unpaid work within four months.