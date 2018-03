A woman who stole alcohol from a Carronshore supermarket has been placed on a community payback order.

Gayle Quigley (34) stole alcohol from Lidl, in Carronshore.

Quigley, 43 River Street, Bainsford, admitted the offence she committed on September 24 last year.

Three-months-pregnant Quigley said she was now staying away from alcohol as she was placed on an 18-month supervised community payback order and told to complete 135 hours unpaid work in four months.