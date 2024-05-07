Unlucky Lacki: Offender caught breaching bail in Laurieston after argument draws attention of police

Lacki jumped over a fence into some bushes when police officers approached(Picture: Submitted)

Craig Lacki, 23, jumped over a fence into some bushes when police saw him with the woman and when they caught up with them he said he had bail conditions not to contact her.

Lacki appeared at Fallkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting someone he was not supposed to in Mary Street, Laurieston, on April 3 and failure to provide two breath specimens at Falkirk Police Station on April 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 10.30pm and police are in the vicinity of Laurieston on an unrelated matter. Two females approached them and stated there was a male arguing in the street with a female.

"Officers saw Mr Lacki arguing with a female and when he saw police he jumped a small fence into some bushes. When officers traced him he told them ‘I’ve got bail conditions not to be with her’.

"He had a key for a vehicle he had been driving prior to the incident. He was intoxicated and still shouting at the female. He failed the roadside breath test. He told officers he was scared of the machine and then said it wasn’t working.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He had driven many hours earlier to the address outside a friend’s house and was in there having a drink. The women he was arguing with wanted some items of clothing that were in his vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their argument came to the attention of passers by. He is adamant he hadn’t been driving while under the influence. The relationship is now over – he knows he shouldn’t have been with her.”

The court heard Lacki, 3 Letham Cottages, Letham, had a previous conviction for drink driving.