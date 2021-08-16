Unlucky day for dealers as police seize drugs and cash in Falkirk bust

The search was carried out on Friday, August 13 after the vehicle was pulled over in Thornhill Road and – following a subsequent search of a property – £3000 of cash was recovered along with over £3000 worth of drugs.

Police Scotland stated two males have now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

