Unlucky day for dealers as police seize drugs and cash in Falkirk bust
Police officers carried out a vehicle search on a busy Falkirk road and came up trumps recovering several thousand pounds in cash and a few thousand pounds worth of drugs.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 3:57 pm
Updated
Monday, 16th August 2021, 3:58 pm
The search was carried out on Friday, August 13 after the vehicle was pulled over in Thornhill Road and – following a subsequent search of a property – £3000 of cash was recovered along with over £3000 worth of drugs.
Police Scotland stated two males have now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.