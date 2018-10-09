Unknown object thrown at car from flyover near Airth

A man narrowly escaped serious injury or worse when the car he was driving was hit by an object dropped from a motorway flyover.

The 41-year-old driver, who had been travelling towards Airth along Bothkennar Road last Friday night, noticed a three-to-four-strong group standing on the bridge before an unknown item landed on the roof of the vehicle.

After hearing a loud bang and seeing the car’s “shattered” sun roof, the driver contacted police to report what had happened.

Officers looking into the incident are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area shortly before 8pm that night to get in touch.

Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong said: “There was a male travelling northbound on Bothkennar Road at 7.50pm on Friday, October 5.

“Approaching the flyover, he noticed three or four persons and something has then been thrown, causing the car’s sun roof to shatter.

“The driver heard a loud bang and saw the sun roof had shattered.

“This was an extremely serious incident and we are determined to catch those responsible.

“He wasn’t injured but that was more by chance.

“This could quite easily have ended in a fatality and the driver is lucky it didn’t.

“Anyone who saw persons on the bridge at this time should contact police on 101 as they may hold vital information.”

Alternatively, details can be given in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.