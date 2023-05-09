The East and West Shieldhill and Summerhouse cenotaph has two flag poles and the day after the country had celebrated the coronation of King Charles III both flags had been torn down.

Allan Weir, who along with Mark Jenkins, looks after the flags, plants flowers and keeps the memorial area tidy, said the “disgusting vandalism” occurred in the early hours of Sunday with the Union flag and Saltire ripped off the flag pole.

He said: “It doesn’t matter what your beliefs are, this is a war memorial to commemorate the people who lost their lives for us all.”

East and West Shieldhill and Summerhouse War Memorial had the flags ripped from the flagpoles at the weekend

The flags have now been replaced and are again flying at the memorial in the Main Street which was unveiled and dedicated 99 years ago.

The vandalism comes just weeks after Camelon war memorial was dubbed with slogans after vandals spray-painted graffiti on the carved stone benches that sit in front of the five steel panels, with the names of over 260 men from Camelon who were killed in both World Wars.

At the time, Provost Robert Bissett called it “disrespectful”, adding: “It is appalling. These men gave their lives and fought for our freedom. This should be almost like hallowed ground – you just don’t do that.”