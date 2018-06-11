Uninvited guest told her he would burn house down

A serial domestic offender let himself into his partner’s home in the early hours threatening to burn it down if she did not let him stay.

When Michael Muldoon (27) left the premises he said he would break every window in the woman’s house if she didn’t let him in.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Muldoon, 32 St John’s Avenue, Falkirk, admitted behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Main Street, Shieldhill on April 16.

Procurator fiscal depute Craig Wainwright said: “They had been in a relationship for four months. It was 5am and she was awoken by the sound of her front door slamming shut and she realised she had not locked it.

“She went downstairs and saw the accused within her property uninvited. He was shouting ‘I’ve nowhere else to go’. She asked him to leave as she was scared by his presence.

“He refused to leave and shouted ‘I’m going to burn your house down’. Eventually the accused left and she locked the door. Neighbours heard the accused shouting ‘please let me in’ and ‘if you don’t let me in I’ll smash every window in this house.”

Police were contacted and Muldoon was arrested at 7.30am.

Mr Wainwright said the complainer had requested a non-harassment order be made, preventing Muldoon from contacting her.

He said: “This is the accused’s seventh domestic conviction, although this is the first such conviction relating to this complainer. The accused does pose a significant risk of further domestic offending.”

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “My understanding is both parties want to continue the relationship. She came to contact him in prison when he was on remand.”

Sheriff John Mundy said deferred sentence on Muldoon until July 19 to allow a Caledonian domestic abuse project assessment to be carried out and further consideration to be made on making a non-harassment order.