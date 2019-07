A man who stole a vehicle in Shieldhill also didn’t possess car insurance.

Barry Smyth (42), 70 Summerfield Avenue, Dundee, took the vehicle in Ochil View on December 8, 2018.

He then failed to show for a February 11 court appearance.

The court heard the vehicle belonged to a friend of Smyth’s.

He was banned for six months and will be supervised for 18 months.