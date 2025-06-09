'Unexplained' death: Investigation launched after body of man, 28, found in Grangemouth property

A tragic discovery in a property led police to attend in numbers at a street in the Grangemouth area.

Residents of Kingseat Avenue were greeted to the sight of a “large police presence” at the weekend and into Monday after a man’s body was discovered.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.15pm on Sunday, June 8, officers were called to the Kingseat Avenue area of Grangemouth following the death of a 28-year-old man.

“Officers are treating the death as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”

Police attended at the scene after receiving reports of a death (Picture: Police Scotland)

