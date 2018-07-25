Undercover officer catches drug dealer in the act in Bainsford

A man was caught dealing heroin in Bainsford by a police sting operation.

An undercover officer contacted David Nowyk (36) by phone and lured him into selling 0.5g of the class A drug Diamorphine on Haugh Street, Bainsford on November 21 last year in exchange for £20.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Nowyk, 28 Cross Street, Bainsford was charged with being concerned in the supply of a class A drug in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Sheriff Derek Livingston sentenced Nowyk to eight months’ imprisonment.

The sentence was reduced from ten months because of his earlier guilty plea on June 25.