Tyre deflating Tamfourhill offender breaches his bail by accepting a lift

A domestic offender who attacked his former partner and once let air out of her car tyres breached his bail conditions when he accepted a lift from her.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jordan Middleton, 28, had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions not to contact a woman at Tesco Express, Camelon Road, Falkirk on January 10.

He also admitted assaulting his former partner, seizing her by the wrist and pushing her against a car in Muirend Court, Bo’ness, on September 21, 2021 and threatening behaviour in Kilmory Court, Tamfourhill – climbing from a balcony and letting air out of the tyres of a woman’s car. on October 28, 2021.

The court heard Middleton breached his bail when the woman was out driving with a friend and then gave him a lift, driving him around the local area.

Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Middleton, 9 Kilmory Court, Tamfourhill, to complete 70 hours unpaid work within six months.