Tyre deflating Tamfourhill offender breaches his bail by accepting a lift

By Court Reporter
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A domestic offender who attacked his former partner and once let air out of her car tyres breached his bail conditions when he accepted a lift from her.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jordan Middleton, 28, had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions not to contact a woman at Tesco Express, Camelon Road, Falkirk on January 10.

He also admitted assaulting his former partner, seizing her by the wrist and pushing her against a car in Muirend Court, Bo’ness, on September 21, 2021 and threatening behaviour in Kilmory Court, Tamfourhill – climbing from a balcony and letting air out of the tyres of a woman’s car. on October 28, 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard Middleton breached his bail when the woman was out driving with a friend and then gave him a lift, driving him around the local area.

Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Middleton, 9 Kilmory Court, Tamfourhill, to complete 70 hours unpaid work within six months.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice